Thank you all you do – health trust

Weston General Hospital chaplain David Grace and director of nursing Sarah Dodds. Picture: Weston Area Health Trust Weston Area Health Trust

Weston's health trust has recognised the contribution made by its nurses and midwives.

Weston Area Health NHS Trust hosted an event last month to mark International Nurses' Day and show the nurses and midwives, who spend their days caring for others, how special they are.

The day began with a service delivered by Weston General Hospital's chaplain, which celebrated the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.

An awards ceremony was held, opened by director of nursing Sarah Dodds.

She said: "We have much to celebrate here at Weston, I have been immensely proud to be able to say I work here alongside some fantastic registered and unregistered nurses.

"Over the year we have supported European nurses to obtain their English exams and recruited colleagues from overseas who are undergoing additional training, preparing them for the role of a registered nurse."