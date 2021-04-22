News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Changes to North Somerset Council’s executive team announced 

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:20 AM April 22, 2021   
North Somerset Council has made changes to its executive committee team.

Leader of the council, councillor Don Davies, announced at a meeting on Tuesday night that councillor Steve Bridger will join the executive as lead member for assets and capital delivery, while adjustments are being made to other portfolios.

Cllr Mike Solomon will become executive member for neighbourhoods and community services and councillor Bridget Petty will be executive member for climate emergency and engagement. 

There will also continue to be two assistant executive members with councillor Nicola Holland assisting with post-Covid skills and education engagement and councillor Robert Payne supporting the delivery of local parking schemes. 

Cllr James Tonkin, who was executive member for planning, highways and transport, and Cllr Geoff Richardson, the assistant executive member for the portfolio are no longer part of the executive.

There is no change to the political balance of the executive or to the overall number of executive members. 

The council confirmed the changes are being introduced to ensure the remit of each executive member is closely aligned to the council’s structure, making it easier for councillors and officers to work together to deliver the council’s priorities. 

Cllr Davies said: “We are an ambitious council committed to delivering great services and improvements for the people of North Somerset.

"Rightly we have focused on supporting our communities through the pandemic over the past year, but it means we still have lots that we want to achieve over the next two years. 

“It’s essential that we make it as easy as possible for our officers and senior councillors to work together so that we can achieve those goals. 

“I am hugely grateful to James Tonkin and Geoff Richardson for the work they have both done for us, and also welcome Steve Bridger to the executive team and councillor Payne as assistant executive member.” 

Clevedon councillor Richard Westwood was also named the new chairman of North Somerset Council, taking over from Cllr David Shopland. Cllr Westwood represents the Clevedon Yeo ward for the authority.

