Public meetings to discuss changes to Weston health services

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 May 2019

The campaigners outside Weston General Hospital this morning (Tuesday).

The future of health services comes into focus again this week.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is plotting changes and is seeking views.

Its Healthy Weston proposals - which include closing Weston General Hospital A&E at night - are out for consultation.

Meetings to discuss the plan were suspended for much of April and May due to regulations over what could be said in the run up to elections.

Consequently, the CCG extended the consultation until June 14.

Meetings will be held from 7-9pm at Nailsea Methodist Church tomorrow (Thursday) and Clevedon's North Somerset Community Hospital on Tuesday, as well as at Portishead's Somerset Hall from 6.30-8.30pm on June 6. There will be one at Weston Football Club, from 6.30-8.30pm, on June 13.

To book a place, visit bnssghealthiertogether.org.uk/healthyweston/get-involved-in-healthy-weston or to comment on the survey log on to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/healthywestonsurvey

