Man charged in connection with county lines drug dealing in Weston

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:04 PM January 22, 2021   
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with county lines drug dealing in Weston. 

Officers from Operation Remedy have arrested and charged a man on suspicion of being involved in county lines activity and the supply of class A drugs in the town.   

Emad El Haddad, aged 21, of Gloucester Road in London, was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, and one count of human trafficking under section two of the modern slavery act. 

El Haddad appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on January 16 and has been remanded in custody until his next court hearing on February 19 at Taunton Crown Court.

