A food charity is appealing for volunteers

Food Cycle is looking for volunteers in Weston

A charity dedicated to tackling food poverty and loneliness in Bourneville is looking for volunteers.

Food Cycle opened in Weston last year in November

FoodCycle offers the community three-course meals each week at the For All Healthy Living Centre, in Lonsdale Avenue, every Saturday at 1pm.

The charity relies on the help of cooking and hosting volunteers to ensure the project runs smoothly each week.

Since opening in Weston in November, they have rescued 1,363kg of surplus food and now serve 40 to 50 people each week.

Project leader Georgina Hunt said: "Volunteering at FoodCycle is very rewarding. The moment I walk in the door and see my fellow volunteers and guests, I feel useful and happy.

"Some people may be lonely or just want to socialise with different people. Some people may come down to see what it's all about and end up volunteering."

For more information about volunteering, visit www.bit.ly/2HV8TaE