Cyclists to ride length of Wales to thank charity for supporting ill girl, 9

Dan Roberts, from Locking is riding the length of Wales for CLIC Sargent over four days, starting on Thursday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

An IT consultant will today (Thursday) start a 200-mile ride across Wales to raise money for a charity, which has supported a young girl with a brain tumour.

David Roberts is setting off from Cardiff to raise money for CLIC Sargent.

The charity supported his friends when their nine-year-old daughter was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour this year.

David, who lives in Locking, said: "We are part of a very tight knit group of friends and been friends for many, many years.

"When one of my friends found out that his daughter had an inoperable brain tumour it hit a lot of people very hard.

"We thought we'd like to do something to help and the family told us about all these amazing charities that have helped them and continue to help them.

"The family have been overwhelmed with all the help they've received from the charities and they felt they'd like to give something back."

Initially funds were raised to support the family as they looked after their daughter, but her parents wanted to thank supportive good causes instead.

David will be cycling alongside friend Dan Wellings across Wales.

Their four-day journey will see them cross the Brecons and near Mount Snowdonia before reaching Rhos-on-Sea at the weekend.

David said: "Dan and I thought we'd do our bit to help them and give something back on behalf of the family."

The idea came to the pair of them over the summer and David has spent the past eight weekends training.

The 43-year-old is 'blindly optimistic' the weather will be kind to them.

David said: "It'll be really good fun, but I'm sure it will be tough.

"These past couple of months have been quite a new experience for me. I bought myself a new hybrid bike and since the summer I've been training on the weekends.

"But as hard as it's going to be it's nowhere near as hard as for the people that we are ultimately doing this for."

He believes the hardest part will be day three when the climbs increase and fatigue sets in.

To sponsor David and Dan on their bike ride, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walesbikeathon2019