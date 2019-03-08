Advanced search

Latest The New European

Cyclists to ride length of Wales to thank charity for supporting ill girl, 9

PUBLISHED: 11:10 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 24 October 2019

Dan Roberts, from Locking is riding the length of Wales for CLIC Sargent over four days, starting on Thursday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dan Roberts, from Locking is riding the length of Wales for CLIC Sargent over four days, starting on Thursday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

An IT consultant will today (Thursday) start a 200-mile ride across Wales to raise money for a charity, which has supported a young girl with a brain tumour.

Dan Roberts, from Locking is riding the length of Wales for CLIC Sargent over four days, starting on Thursday. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDan Roberts, from Locking is riding the length of Wales for CLIC Sargent over four days, starting on Thursday. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

David Roberts is setting off from Cardiff to raise money for CLIC Sargent.

The charity supported his friends when their nine-year-old daughter was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour this year.

David, who lives in Locking, said: "We are part of a very tight knit group of friends and been friends for many, many years.

"When one of my friends found out that his daughter had an inoperable brain tumour it hit a lot of people very hard.

"We thought we'd like to do something to help and the family told us about all these amazing charities that have helped them and continue to help them.

"The family have been overwhelmed with all the help they've received from the charities and they felt they'd like to give something back."

Initially funds were raised to support the family as they looked after their daughter, but her parents wanted to thank supportive good causes instead.

David will be cycling alongside friend Dan Wellings across Wales.

Their four-day journey will see them cross the Brecons and near Mount Snowdonia before reaching Rhos-on-Sea at the weekend.

David said: "Dan and I thought we'd do our bit to help them and give something back on behalf of the family."

The idea came to the pair of them over the summer and David has spent the past eight weekends training.

The 43-year-old is 'blindly optimistic' the weather will be kind to them.

David said: "It'll be really good fun, but I'm sure it will be tough.

"These past couple of months have been quite a new experience for me. I bought myself a new hybrid bike and since the summer I've been training on the weekends.

"But as hard as it's going to be it's nowhere near as hard as for the people that we are ultimately doing this for."

He believes the hardest part will be day three when the climbs increase and fatigue sets in.

To sponsor David and Dan on their bike ride, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walesbikeathon2019

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Judo Club trio toast medal successes at annual Commonwealth competition

William Bush, Baz Jones and Ethan Nairne with their Medals from the Commonwealth Games.

Worle well beaten by leaders Shirehampton

Worle FC V Shirehampton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tennis: Cheddar members serve up annual match

Cheddar Tenis Club hosted their 62nd Older vs Younger match in memory of Gordon Hill.

Bartlett: Second half against leaders was ‘best we’ve played’ this season

Stock pics of Scott Bartlett (WSM manager). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists