Therapists raise money for charity through pamper day

PUBLISHED: 11:00 05 March 2020

Hannah Woodward and Sarah Baker raised £170 for charity. Picture: Nigel Lincoln



Nigel Lincoln

A pamper session raised more than £100 for Weston Hospice at the weekend.

Two therapists held the event at Windsor House Health, in Old Coach Road in Cross, on Saturday and raised around £170 for the hospice.

Hannah Woodward and Sarah Baker were 'delighted' at the response from the amount of people who visited the venue for a treatment on the day in aid of the charity.

The pair offered holistic treatments including massages, reflexology, hypnotherapy and reiki and people enjoyed a 20-minute treatment for £10.

Sarah, of Sarah Baker Hypnotherapy and Holistic, said all appointment times were taken, and added that if the pair could have treated more people in aid of the cause, they would.

Hannah said: "I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported us at our recent charity day at the weekend.

"We are both really chuffed and feeling very grateful for all of your support."

