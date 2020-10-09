Advanced search

Charity encourages people to support each other ahead of World Mental Health Day

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 October 2020

A former mental health patient has shared his experiences of recovery to mark World Mental Health Day.

The Samaritans of Weston and North Somerset are encouraging people to support family and friends who might be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The suicide prevention charity has issued the reminder ahead of World Mental Health Day tomorrow (Saturday).

A number of resources are available on the Samaritans’ website to help people spot warning signs that someone may be struggling.

It also offers information on how to help someone who is having suicidal thoughts, what to do if someone is self-harming as well as advice on self-care.

Weston branch director, Paul Slade said: “As the pandemic continues and we face potential new restrictions, we must remember to prioritise our mental health and stay connected with others.

“The age of social distancing has meant people are having less face to face contact so it can be much harder to spot signs that someone might be struggling.

“Looking after mental health and emotional wellbeing is everybody’s business, we all have a part to play. We need to work together to ensure that we check in and support anyone who may be struggling in these challenging times.”

For more information, log on to www.samaritans.org

