Charity dancing competition postponed due to corona outbreak

Last year's winners Angie and Stuart with their dance teachers. Leoidsson.com

A charity dancing event has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Weston Hospicecare has postponed the 2020 Strictly Fun Dancing grand finale which was due to take place this Saturday.

The fundraising event is a vital source of income for the hospice and the pandemic is set to have a huge impact on income generation for the charity.

Event manager Grace Dibden said: “It’s with regret that we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s Strictly Fun Dancing.

“Our incredible dancers have given everything they have got during the past ten weeks to learn the routines and to raise thousands of pounds for the hospice.

“We are working towards announcing a new date in due course and thank all supporters for their cooperation during these unprecedented times.”

Tickets for the grand finale will automatically be transferred to the new date.