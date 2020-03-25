Advanced search

Charity dancing competition postponed due to corona outbreak

PUBLISHED: 09:18 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 25 March 2020

Last year's winners Angie and Stuart with their dance teachers.

Last year's winners Angie and Stuart with their dance teachers.

Leoidsson.com

A charity dancing event has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Weston Hospicecare has postponed the 2020 Strictly Fun Dancing grand finale which was due to take place this Saturday.

The fundraising event is a vital source of income for the hospice and the pandemic is set to have a huge impact on income generation for the charity.

Event manager Grace Dibden said: “It’s with regret that we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s Strictly Fun Dancing.

“Our incredible dancers have given everything they have got during the past ten weeks to learn the routines and to raise thousands of pounds for the hospice.

“We are working towards announcing a new date in due course and thank all supporters for their cooperation during these unprecedented times.”

Tickets for the grand finale will automatically be transferred to the new date.

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston’s Grand Pier closes

Weston Grand Pier

Introducing Congresbury Garden Centre

Congresbury Garden Centre

Picture Past: Street fights and scarlet fever

Girls from La Retraite school walked around the playground for charity and raised £26. TV entertainer Bob Monkhouse visited the school to receive the money on behalf of the Children's Research Fund. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston’s Grand Pier closes

Weston Grand Pier

Introducing Congresbury Garden Centre

Congresbury Garden Centre

Picture Past: Street fights and scarlet fever

Girls from La Retraite school walked around the playground for charity and raised £26. TV entertainer Bob Monkhouse visited the school to receive the money on behalf of the Children's Research Fund. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Homebase to remain open during coronavirus lockdown

Homebase was due to close in December but the owner renewed the building's lease. Picture: Henry Woodsford

There With You: Children send moving cards to hospice patients during pandemic

Pupils from Uphill Primary School sent cards to patients at Weston Hospicecare.

Coronavirus: International hockey now ‘free to watch’ at home

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London.

Charity dancing competition postponed due to corona outbreak

Last year's winners Angie and Stuart with their dance teachers.
Drive 24