Flying club to stage 24-hour flight simulation for charity

Published: 4:00 PM November 27, 2020

Bristol and Wessex Flying Club will use the Redbird Flight Simulator to cover the UK in 24-hours for charity. - Credit: Bristol and Wessex Flying Club

Bristol and Wessex Flying Club will take on a 24-hour virtual flight in a bid to raise money for a children's charity for the Christmas period.

The flight will be conducted using the Redbird Flight Simulator, taking off at Bristol Airport with the goal of covering the UK within the day-long timeframe.

Fourteen pilots, students and instructors from the club will take part in the challenge, aiming to reach £1,000 in donations for the Above and Beyond charity which works with hospitals within Bristol.

- Credit: Nicci Peet Photography

The team will cover more than 1,600 miles in total, stopping for refuelling breaks to keep the simulation as realistic as possible.

The support being offered by the flying club has been well received by Above and Beyond, especially during the Christmas period.

Community fundraising officer, Natalie Millbank, said: “The money raised will make a huge difference to staff and patients at Bristol city centre hospitals and we are really grateful for the support.

“This has been a tough time for charities up and down the country and we do not want to sacrifice the level of support we can give.

- Credit: Above and Beyond

“With the support of the people of Bristol, Weston and beyond, we can make sure no-one is spending Christmas in hospital feels alone.”

Donate to Above and Beyond by logging on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bristol-wessex