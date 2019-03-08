Advanced search

Golf day raises thousands for charity in memory of Mary Collard

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 August 2019

Sue and Andy Collard's 7th event in memory of their daughter Mary, who died from bone cancer. Refreshments and BBQ on the 8th par at Worlebury Gold Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sue and Andy Collard's 7th event in memory of their daughter Mary, who died from bone cancer. Refreshments and BBQ on the 8th par at Worlebury Gold Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Golfers helped to raise more than £11,000 for a bone cancer charity in memory of an 11-year-old girl from Worle.

The fundraising golfing event is held every year in memory of Mary Collard, who died of bone cancer in 2012.

Her family has been raising money for the Bone Cancer Research Trust ever since then as Mary was a keen golfer.

The fundraiser included a raffle, auction and live band.

Mary's mum Sue said: "It was a lovely day. We had 150 golfers taking part in the golf and the weather stayed good.

"Thank you to everyone who donated, to all those who attended and to everyone for their continued support.

"We would also like to thank Worlebury Golf Club for letting us hold the event on a Saturday."

Mary's family have raised more than £570,000 for the cause so far through various charity events.

They also help to raise awareness of the illness and the charity's vital work.

For more information on the charity, log on to www.bcrt.org.uk

