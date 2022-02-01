Weston businessman to hold marathon charity row

A Weston businessman will row a marathon - in his office - for charity.

Greg Charlton, who runs several local financial companies, has already hit his £1,000 target for the Black and White Foundation, where he will take his rowing machine into the office for an all day marathon row.

The charity row will take place all day on February 11, and collection points will be outside the EveryStep Financial office on Ashcombe Road for people to donate.

The Black and White Foundation offers financial relief for people working in the hospitality industry in the UK, or their direct dependents, through the provision of grants, goods or services.

Working in partnership with Greg is the national financial services group True Potential, who will match all the donations.

Greg has also fundraised for Action Medical Research for Children, Cure Leukaemia and PROPS which provides opportunities and support for those with learning difficulties by cycling from Amsterdam to Bristol and a three day cycle around Bristol, Birmingham and Oxford.

To donate online, visit his JustGiving page here.



