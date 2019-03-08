Advanced search

Charity tea party raises cash for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:00 27 July 2019

The Bleadon WI hosted a charity tea party.

A charity tea party was held by a Bleadon choir last week.

The Bleadon WI invited people to enjoy tea and a cake for charity.

The WI's choir, Bleadon Belles, entertained the audience with popular songs while guests tucked into homemade sweet treats.

It was the first public performance for the choir under the leadership of its musical director Meg Brand, who joined the Belles in April.

The choir also performed alongside accompanist Liz Rankin.

The two newcomers promise to take the choir from strength to strength over the coming season.

The musical tea party was raising funds for the Gemini Project and for a new kitchen for the Coronation Halls.

The WI meets at the Coronation Halls, in Coronation Road, at 7.30pm on the second Thursday of every month.

