'Naughty' parrot rescued by firefighters

PUBLISHED: 16:33 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 26 July 2019

Charlie the Parrot was rescued by fire crews after escaping form his home in Weston-super-Mare

Avon Fire and Rescue

A 'naughty' parrot was rescued by firefighters after spending an evening being terrorised by seagulls.

Two crews from Weston arrived on the scene at 9.45am this morning (Friday) and retrieved Charlie the parrot from a tall tree after he had escaped from his home in nearby Marchfields Way.

The exotic bird had reportedly escaped from its home last night (Thursday) and was being 'terrorised by the local seagull community.'

A turntable ladder was used by firefighters to reach Charlie who was then returned to his owners.

It is not known if Charlie was injured.

A tweet on the Weston-super-Mare fire station twitter account read: "This is Charlie the naughty parrot.

"Charlie escaped only to spend the night being terrorised by the local seagull community.

"Safe to say he was happy a firefighter appeared in his tree on a turntable ladder to come save him."

