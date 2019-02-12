Advanced search

Sisters collect 3kg of rubbish during litter-pick

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 March 2019

Charlotte and Alice picking up litter in Kewstoke.

Charlotte and Alice picking up litter in Kewstoke.

Two youngsters took it upon themselves to take part in a litter-pick in Kewstoke.

Ten-year-old Charlotte and seven-year-old Alice Drew decided to do their part and collect litter on the beach.

The youngsters, who both attend Ashcombe Primary School in Weston, were ‘concerned’ about the damage plastic is causing wildlife and the environment.

Alice is undertaking a school project on the oceans and had the support of her sister and parents.

The pair collected 3kg of rubbish which included polystyrene, bottle tops, food packaging and an old shoe.

They were also shocked by the amount of dog mess which had been left on the beach and grass areas.

Their mother Nicola  said: “I am very proud of what they achieved and that they wanted to give up their time on a Sunday to do it.

“It is something I am keen on and there is a big buzz around it at the moment so we were more than happy to do our part.”

