Advanced search

How to join the ‘KeepWestonSmiling art movement

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 March 2020

An example of the #KeepWestonSmiling art movement.

An example of the #KeepWestonSmiling art movement.

Natasha Charlton

During the these uncertain times, a Weston-based Facebook group have decided to spread some joy through rainbow-themed art.

An submission for the group's competition.An submission for the group's competition.

A Facebook group called Chase the Rainbow: North Somerset has set about putting smiles back on residents’ faces.

The #KeepWestonSmiling movement was created by Natasha Charlton and Sara Crane and aims to spread joy in the area through art featuring rainbows.

The idea stems from a national Facebook group which had the same premise, though it was closed abruptly following negative comments.

Natasha said: “We’ve had a lot of people join, more than 100 in just three days.” She added: “We didn’t want to lose hope (when the original group closed), so we made our group to keep Weston smiling.”

The Weston group was founded after the national group was disbanded.The Weston group was founded after the national group was disbanded.

Many members have decorated their windows and gardens with rainbow-themed art in a bid to add colour to the current circumstances. How you can join is simple, join the group and post any bright, rainbow-themed picture or painting you have made. The group has since proposed a contest to get younger and older artists involved during the coronavirus lockdown.

Participants must draw around their hands and colour them in with rainbow colours, as if you are waving to Weston. The winner will collect a £20 book voucher prize.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Homebase to remain open during coronavirus lockdown

Homebase was due to close in December but the owner renewed the building's lease. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Council closes parks, carparks and recycling centres

<p> Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.</p>

Most Read

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Man dies of coronavirus in Weston-super-Mare

A 94-year-old man has died from coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Homebase to remain open during coronavirus lockdown

Homebase was due to close in December but the owner renewed the building's lease. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Council closes parks, carparks and recycling centres

<p> Wet, muddy, sunny and rain, but still surprising and beautiful.</p>

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Somerset Rebels debutant Cook self-isolating in Australia

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

How to join the ‘KeepWestonSmiling art movement

An example of the #KeepWestonSmiling art movement.

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset as Prime Minister tests positive

File photo dated 23/03/2020 of a screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London. The Prime Minister has said he has tested positive for coronavirus. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday March 27, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire

Cheddar Gorge and Caves close due to virus outbreak

Cheddar Gorge and Caves was handed the Best Venue for History Learning award.
Drive 24