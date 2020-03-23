How to join the ‘KeepWestonSmiling art movement

An example of the #KeepWestonSmiling art movement. Natasha Charlton

During the these uncertain times, a Weston-based Facebook group have decided to spread some joy through rainbow-themed art.

An submission for the group's competition. An submission for the group's competition.

A Facebook group called Chase the Rainbow: North Somerset has set about putting smiles back on residents’ faces.

The #KeepWestonSmiling movement was created by Natasha Charlton and Sara Crane and aims to spread joy in the area through art featuring rainbows.

The idea stems from a national Facebook group which had the same premise, though it was closed abruptly following negative comments.

Natasha said: “We’ve had a lot of people join, more than 100 in just three days.” She added: “We didn’t want to lose hope (when the original group closed), so we made our group to keep Weston smiling.”

The Weston group was founded after the national group was disbanded. The Weston group was founded after the national group was disbanded.

Many members have decorated their windows and gardens with rainbow-themed art in a bid to add colour to the current circumstances. How you can join is simple, join the group and post any bright, rainbow-themed picture or painting you have made. The group has since proposed a contest to get younger and older artists involved during the coronavirus lockdown.

Participants must draw around their hands and colour them in with rainbow colours, as if you are waving to Weston. The winner will collect a £20 book voucher prize.