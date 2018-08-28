Dining out offers in Weston-super-Mare

Most of us are watching our wallets after an expensive Christmas, so we have compiled a list of meal deals in Weston-super-Mare to see you through January....

Bistrot Pierre

The popular French eatery, in Princess Royal Square, is giving people the chance to dine out for £10 this January.

Guests can enjoy two courses for £10 from the restaurant’s Dine Out menu this month.

Diners will need to present a voucher to receive the deal.

Meals in the offer include chicken liver parfait, steak-frites and crepes.

Prezzo

Diners can enjoy two mains for the price of one at the Italian restaurant chain in Dolphin Square until January 31.

Prezzo is also running another offer, giving diners 30 per cent off their food at the eatery until January 27.

Main meals include a wide variety of pizza and pasta dishes, along with meat, fish and risottos.

Codes for the deals are available from www.vouchercloud.com

The Landing Light

The family pub in Beaufighter Road is running a very tempting deal enabling people to dine out for £5 from Monday to Saturday.

Meals on the £5 Legends Menu include the pub’s signature dish – a half rotisserie chicken – along with a beef and ale lasagne, a bacon and cheese burger, chicken tacos and a creamy mushroom and spinach pie.

Add a starter or dessert for £2 with this fantastic offer.

Il Michelangelo

The Italian restaurant, in Knightstone Road, has won numerous awards for its authentic pizza and pasta.

It is one of the best restaurants in town to enjoy a meal out and its happy hour deal makes it even more tempting.

From noon to 3pm on Monday to Friday, diners can enjoy two courses for £12.50 or evening guests can tuck into three course for £16.50 from 5-6.30pm.

The menu includes any choice of pizza or pasta and a selection of meat and fish dishes – with a choice of tiramisu and profiteroles for dessert.

The Curry Garden

The curry house in Orchard Street promises ‘divine Indian cuisine’ and it is not just the food which will wow you during one of their banquet events.

On Thursdays and Sundays, people can choose from a set mixed starter, a main course, two sides and Indian kulfi or a coffee to finish – all for £11.95.

Dishes include chicken and lamb tikka, onion bhajis, a variety of curry dishes, pilau rice and a plain naan.