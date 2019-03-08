Gallery

IN PICTURES: Ched Extravaganza a roaring success

Ched Extragavnza. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

A fun-filled day of live music, art and skating was held in Cheddar at the weekend.

Grant George showing his designs for a cycle track to Cllrl Peter Colton. Picture: Jeremy Long Grant George showing his designs for a cycle track to Cllrl Peter Colton. Picture: Jeremy Long

Skaters and BMX riders enjoyed performing their best tricks on a half pipe, which was set up at the Ched Extravaganza in the village hall, in Church Road.

Live music was enjoyed on Friday and Saturday night, with bands hailing from the Cheddar Valley and the Braunton area of North Devon.

Saturday saw plans revealed to improve the village’s skatepark by installing a pump track at the facility.

The money from Saturday’s event was set to go towards the fundraising efforts for the proposed track.

The hall was transformed into a laid-back venue, with sofas, vintage motorbikes, artwork and the half pipe – which several youngsters took to on their scooters and bikes.

Transend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy Long Transend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy Long

Vanessa Robinson with her collage. Picture: Jeremy Long Vanessa Robinson with her collage. Picture: Jeremy Long

