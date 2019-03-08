IN PICTURES: Ched Extravaganza a roaring success
PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 March 2019
A fun-filled day of live music, art and skating was held in Cheddar at the weekend.
Skaters and BMX riders enjoyed performing their best tricks on a half pipe, which was set up at the Ched Extravaganza in the village hall, in Church Road.
Live music was enjoyed on Friday and Saturday night, with bands hailing from the Cheddar Valley and the Braunton area of North Devon.
Saturday saw plans revealed to improve the village’s skatepark by installing a pump track at the facility.
The money from Saturday’s event was set to go towards the fundraising efforts for the proposed track.
The hall was transformed into a laid-back venue, with sofas, vintage motorbikes, artwork and the half pipe – which several youngsters took to on their scooters and bikes.