Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

IN PICTURES: Ched Extravaganza a roaring success

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 March 2019

Ched Extragavnza. Picture: Jeremy Long

Ched Extragavnza. Picture: Jeremy Long

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

A fun-filled day of live music, art and skating was held in Cheddar at the weekend.

Grant George showing his designs for a cycle track to Cllrl Peter Colton. Picture: Jeremy LongGrant George showing his designs for a cycle track to Cllrl Peter Colton. Picture: Jeremy Long

Skaters and BMX riders enjoyed performing their best tricks on a half pipe, which was set up at the Ched Extravaganza in the village hall, in Church Road.

Live music was enjoyed on Friday and Saturday night, with bands hailing from the Cheddar Valley and the Braunton area of North Devon.

Saturday saw plans revealed to improve the village’s skatepark by installing a pump track at the facility.

The money from Saturday’s event was set to go towards the fundraising efforts for the proposed track.

Grant George showing his designs for a cycle track to Cllrl Peter Colton. Picture: Jeremy LongGrant George showing his designs for a cycle track to Cllrl Peter Colton. Picture: Jeremy Long

The hall was transformed into a laid-back venue, with sofas, vintage motorbikes, artwork and the half pipe – which several youngsters took to on their scooters and bikes.

Transend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy LongTransend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy Long

Transend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy LongTransend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy Long

Transend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy LongTransend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy Long

Transend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy LongTransend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy Long

Transend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy LongTransend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy Long

Transend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy LongTransend scooter fun. Picture: Jeremy Long

Vanessa Robinson with her collage. Picture: Jeremy LongVanessa Robinson with her collage. Picture: Jeremy Long

Vanessa Robinson with her collage. Picture: Jeremy LongVanessa Robinson with her collage. Picture: Jeremy Long

Vanessa Robinson with her collage. Picture: Jeremy LongVanessa Robinson with her collage. Picture: Jeremy Long

Liz Bath with her etchings. Picture: Jeremy LongLiz Bath with her etchings. Picture: Jeremy Long

Liz Bath with her etchings. Picture: Jeremy LongLiz Bath with her etchings. Picture: Jeremy Long

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Seven Sovereign Centre leases have already expired prompting uncertainty over future

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

John Penrose’s view on plans for Junction 21A and Banwell Bypass

The slip way at junction 21 will be closed.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Seven Sovereign Centre leases have already expired prompting uncertainty over future

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

John Penrose’s view on plans for Junction 21A and Banwell Bypass

The slip way at junction 21 will be closed.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

THE VOICE: Weston singer Harrisen Larner-Main’s battle on ITV1 tonight

Harrisen Larner-Main wowed the crowd and judges on The Voice on Saturday. Picture: Rachel Joseph/ITV

Theatre looks to ‘make a difference in peoples’ lives by offering free sessions

The free session has been set up to enable adults to become more involved with theatre.

Winscombe finally conquer away-day troubles with win at Kingsbridge to ease fears

Lewis Podpadec sets off on his way to the try line (pic John Podpadec)

IN PICTURES: Ched Extravaganza a roaring success

Ched Extragavnza. Picture: Jeremy Long

The Wizard Of Oz production to feature at Weston theatre

The Wizard of Oz' dress rehersal. Picture: Jeremy Long
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists