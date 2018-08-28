Village awarded £320k from Hinkley Point fund for community hub

A Somerset village has been awarded hundreds of thousands of pounds to create a community hub after enduring months of problems.

Cheddar will benefit from a £320,000 grant from the Hinkley Point’s Community Impact Mitigation Fund.

Cheddar Parish Council applied for the bid to fund the creation of a community hub at the pavilion in Sharpham Road.

The cash will allow the council to double the size of the pavilion, which opened in 2002, and provide more facilities for the whole village.

The extension will include a bar, kitchen and large recreational hall which can be used for sports, meetings and events.

Council chairman Peter Colton said: “Cheddar has been affected by Hinkley through the increase in HGVs transporting construction materials from Batts Combe Quarry in Cheddar to Hinkley Point.

“It has caused traffic congestion, noise and dust.

“We are thrilled to receive the award. With the projected population growth for Cheddar over the next dozen years, it will be a great asset for the village.

“It will be a genuine community pavilion.”

The council must spend the money from the fund within five years.

The pavilion at present is used by Cheddar Valley Rugby Football Club and the cricket club who have been avid supporters of the bid.

Cllr Colton added: “We consulted the community widely before applying for the grant and received overwhelming support.

“We also received lots of helpful and constructive comments.

“We will review these and consult further with the community to develop the project in the best way.

“There is plenty of work still to do before the first brick is laid, but the project is underway.”

Cheddar is expected to undergo several large scale developments with the 90-home Bloor Homes development in Upper New Road under construction.

Sedgemoor District Council has recently approved an additional 67 houses in Helliers Lane and 110 at Round Oak Farm.

The district council is planning to increase the village’s population by around 26 per cent by 2032, according to its Local Plan.