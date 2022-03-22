Business enables community to recycle waste and earn money for local charity

People of Cheddar and the surrounding villages are being encouraged to recycle their oral care, beauty and personal care waste, saving it from landfill and incineration, and raising funds for Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance in the process.

Cheddar business, Extra Mile Printing & Embroidery, has signed up to collect 'hard-to-recycle' waste to be recycled by TerraCycle.

Each piece of waste collected helps raise money for Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance

Business owner Beccy Lloyd has signed Extra Mile Printing & Embroidery up to collect the waste through the Colgate and Hello Oral Care Recycling Programme and the Garnier Personal Care and Beauty Recycling Programme offered by TerraCycle, the world leaders in recycling hard-to-recycle waste.

People can drop off their oral care, beauty and personal care waste of any brand to Extra Mile Printing & Embroidery in Lower North Street.

This is rarely included in local kerbside recycling collections and is often destined for landfill or incineration.

Beccy Lloyd, owner of Extra Mile Printing & Embroidery, said: “So far the community has helped us collect almost 1,700 units of waste to send to TerraCycle for recycling.

"Making use of the public drop-off location is a great way to do something positive for the environment and for the community.”

The waste collected by the business is sent into TerraCycle and is recycled by shredding, cleaning, and turning into a pellet format which can then be used by manufacturers to create new generic plastic products, reducing the need to extract new resources from the planet.

For each unit of waste collected on its programmes, TerraCycle points are awarded that can be redeemed as a monetary donation to charity.

By creating its own public drop off point, the business is benefitting the environment and raising funds to support the life-saving work of Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

Beccy added: “There are very few people in our area whose lives haven't been touched in some way by the work of the incredible Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance. They save lives every day and provide an invaluable service.

“I’d encourage everyone in Cheddar and the surrounding villages to think twice before throwing out their waste and check if it’s something we can accept at our drop off location.

"It’s located at Extra Mile Printing and Embroidery, The Estate Office, Lower North Street, Cheddar. The collection point is now outside and accessible 24/7.”