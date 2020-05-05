Care staff move into retirement home to protect residents from coronavirus

Staff have moved into Cheddar Court House to protect residents from the spread of coronavirus.

Staff at Court House Retirement Home in Cheddar have moved in to ensure they can safely deliver care to residents during the coronavirus crisis.

Dedicated staff decided to move into the home when they saw the devastating effect Covid-19 has been having in care homes across the world.

By ensuring staff are staying on site and visitors are prevented from entering, the home is reducing the risk of spreading coronavirus to its residents.

Court House Retirement Home is also raising money for Weston Hospicecare during the lockdown.

Chris Dando, who has run the home with his family for 34 years, said: “As the fear of the spread of coronavirus was getting worse, we started to hear stories of the virus reaching care homes and what it did to vulnerable residents.

“We decided that we had to do something to protect our lovely residents who are very vulnerable and many have underlying health conditions.

“After talking to some of my staff we realised that the only way we could protect the residents was if we moved into the care home lock the doors and stop anyone coming in and out.

“It became apparent that we were going to be able to get enough staff to agree to this so we planned to start straight away.

“We all feel very privileged to be able to do what we’re doing and we feel this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to step up to the plate and potentially save lives.

“I am immensely proud of my wonderful staff who without hesitation agreed to move into Court House and leave their families behind.

“I have two daughters Chloe and Edith, so I know how difficult it is for them as it is for me.

“We don’t know how long we are going to do this for but we feel that it will be for a minimum of four weeks so that the peak will pass and then we will review our situation after that.”

Corrina Goodship – a member of staff who was not able to move in – came up with the idea of raising money for Weston Hospicecare during the lockdown.

Chris added: “In the past we have been supported well by Weston Hospicecare, and so have some of our residents.”

Court House wanted to help the hospice which is providing world-class palliative care to patients with life-limiting conditions.

To support the fundraising efforts of Cheddar Court House, log on to bit.ly/CourtHouseCheddar