Activist serves jail time after gluing himself to court furniture

Published: 10:28 AM March 31, 2021

A Christian Climate Action activist and researcher has been released from prison after serving seven days of a two-week sentence following his protest in court.

Dr Ben Buse, a Bristol University researcher who lives near Cheddar, has been released on licence after breaching contempt of court following his protest at the City of London Magistrates' Court on March 19.

Buse and Reverend Tim Hewes both glued themselves to court furniture in protest at ‘the court’s complicity with the Government’s lack of action on the climate emergency.

The pair appeared at themagistrates court after Buse was charged with breaking a section 14 order during an Extinction Rebellion protest in September last year.

They were released on licence from Wandsworth Prison, in South West London, on March 25.

Dr Ben Buse and Reverend Tim Hewes outside Wandsworth Prison. - Credit: Christian Climate Action

Buse said in court: ‘‘Police are being instructed to crack down on lawful protest and the courts instructed to ignore the fact that our world is on fire. Meanwhile, law-abiding citizens are criminalised for justified and legal protest - as the only way remaining to draw attention to the impending catastrophe.”

On March 18, Christian Climate Action members Reverend Sue Parfitt, aged 79 of Bristol, as well as Ruth Jarman were also arrested for contempt of court after they glued themselves to court furniture at the same magistrates' court. They were later released under investigation.

Following Buse and Reverend Hewes’ release from prison, The Diocese of Bath and Wells said urgent action is needed to address the climate emergency. The diocese is also encouraging people in Somerset to make positive changes in their personal lives and in is inviting church communities to respond.

A spokesman said: “Churches are affiliating to Eco Church and people are growing in confidence in challenging those with the power to make decisions in this area to take climate concerns seriously, though we do not condone any breaking of the law.

“Ben’s peaceful protest was rooted in scientific knowledge and a passionate commitment to climate action. Our prayers are with Ben and his family and friends."

Buse at an Extinction Rebellion protest in September. - Credit: Christian Climate Action

On his release from jail, Buse said: “Peaceful, direct action is required until we stop heading for ecological and societal catastrophe. We must speak the truth loudly and powerfully - we cannot cooperate with the destruction of everything precious.

“It would be great if government and society woke up to the crisis and responds to the emergency with the appropriate urgency.”