Village community donates laptops, computers and tablets for students
- Credit: Cheddar Vale Lions Club
Cheddar Vale Lions Club has received more than 120 IT devices to give to pupils to support their learning in lockdown.
The club has already gifted 40 devices to local families and schools, 30 had to be recycled and 25 are being tested by a technician, with more donations due to be distributed in the coming weeks.
The Lions set-up its Youth IT Project on social media in January, which aims to help local schools and families by providing devices to help support students’ homeschooling.
The club is currently fulfilling requests for devices and donations have been given to Cheddar First and Fairlands Middle schools, to students at the Kings of Wessex Academy in the village and Hugh Sexeys Middle School in Blackford, near Wedmore.
A spokesman from Cheddar Vale Lions Club said: "When the project was launched on social media during the first week in January, it created a lot of interest. Offers of items came in steadily at first and several families immediately requested devices to help them with the homeschooling.
"The week we launched, an ex-Lion and an IT technician came forward and offered to set up the process of data-wiping and resetting the devices to software that runs on Chromebooks, a stipulation of the Wessex Learning Trust that oversees schools in the Cheddar Valley.
"We then contacted the local Men’s Shed, with whom we have a good working relationship, as we knew they had a member certified to PAT test all the items to ensure their electrical safety.
They kindly offered their services to us and our production line was set.
"This has been one of the largest projects we have run for some time, so worthwhile, rewarding and sometimes emotional when we see the families that are struggling.
“A huge thanks to everyone who has donated items, they have helped enormously to enable children to keep up with their schoolwork.”
Wyvern Coffee in Cheddar Gorge ran a raffle to raise an extra £330 towards the project and another local community café, Lenny’s, has also donated £250 to support the cause.
To apply for an IT device, which is fully tested and pre-loaded with Chromebook software, log-on to www.cheddarvalelions.org.uk/ or message the club on social media.