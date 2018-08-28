Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Deliberate’ fire in pub car park

PUBLISHED: 10:05 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:05 26 December 2018

Archant

A car was ‘deliberately’ set on fire in a pub’s car park on Christmas Day, firefighters say.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Cliff Street, in Cheddar, at about 3.20am.

A spokesman said: “A fire appliance from Cheddar was mobilised following a call from a member of the public reporting a car on fire in the car park of a public house.

“On arrival our crew confirmed the vehicle was well alight and set to work extinguishing it with two breathing apparatus wearers and one hose reel jet.

“The fire was soon under control but the attendance of the police was required as confirmation of deliberate ignition was established.

“The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire and once our crew was satisfied that there was no hotspots or fire spread, checking with a thermal imaging camera

“The duty of care was left with the owner and the police. There were no casualties.”

Most Read

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston-super-Mare roadworks begin in the New Year

Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare credit: Google

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England

Santa pelted with stones in Bournville

Weston south ward sleigh ride was pelted with stones as it traveled through Bournville credit: Weston south ward sleigh ride

Changes to recycling and waste service for Christmas

The recycling service will be altered over Christmas.

Most Read

Man appears in court charged with murder of missing New Ash Green mother Sarah Wellgreen

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Gravesend county line drug dealers jailed for more than 20 years

Seun Daramola, Christopher Bolokor and Kirk Huggins. Photos: Kent Police

Health trust fined £300,000 after violent knife attack at health centre in Dartford

The Bracton Centre in Dartford. Photo: Google Maps

Missing 15-year-old girl found

Olivia Burton-Taylor

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Deliberate’ fire in pub car park

Council updates list of sites for housing

Scouts raise cash for Weston’s RNLI

1st Milton Beaver, cubs and scouts out collecting in the high street 15,12,18

X Factor star to raise cash for homeless

Kezia Povey with Priory pupils.

Retirement home staff create Christmas Calender Girls charity calender

Santa and the Mayor and Mayoress visiting residents at Tilsley House, 14 - 16 Clarence Rd S, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists