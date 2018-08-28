‘Deliberate’ fire in pub car park

A car was ‘deliberately’ set on fire in a pub’s car park on Christmas Day, firefighters say.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Cliff Street, in Cheddar, at about 3.20am.

A spokesman said: “A fire appliance from Cheddar was mobilised following a call from a member of the public reporting a car on fire in the car park of a public house.

“On arrival our crew confirmed the vehicle was well alight and set to work extinguishing it with two breathing apparatus wearers and one hose reel jet.

“The fire was soon under control but the attendance of the police was required as confirmation of deliberate ignition was established.

“The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire and once our crew was satisfied that there was no hotspots or fire spread, checking with a thermal imaging camera

“The duty of care was left with the owner and the police. There were no casualties.”