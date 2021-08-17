Village flower show launches new scarecrow trail 

Published: 4:52 PM August 17, 2021

A scarecrow bride-and-groom which are part of the trail in Cheddar. - Credit: Susan Bathe/Cheddar Flower Show

More than 60 scarecrows have appeared across a Somerset village as part of a trail organised by the local flower show committee.

Sixty-eight scarecrows have appeared around Cheddar, from a caveman to Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat via Alice Cooper and a bride-and-groom, plus six gardens to admire.

The first Flower and Scarecrow Trail organised by Cheddar Flower Show started on Saturday and runs for a fortnight until August 28.

Chairman of the Cheddar Flower Show committee, Chris Sims, said: "There is quite a buzz in the village now that scarecrows have started to appear on the trail.

"It is a lovely way to celebrate summer and gardens this year, in place of our traditional indoor flower show.

“It is an exciting event, new to Cheddar. We hope many local people and visitors enjoy finding the scarecrows and appreciate the garden displays."

Trail maps are available at Cheddar Valley Press, Cheddar Library Lobby, Katie-Boo, Extra Mile Printing and W.C. Maunders Ltd, all in Cheddar.

They are also accessible via the Cheddar Flower Show Facebook page, or email cheddar.flowershow@yahoo.com