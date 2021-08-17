News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Village flower show launches new scarecrow trail 

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 4:52 PM August 17, 2021   
A scarecrow bride-and-groom which are part of the trail in Cheddar.

A scarecrow bride-and-groom which are part of the trail in Cheddar. - Credit: Susan Bathe/Cheddar Flower Show

More than 60 scarecrows have appeared across a Somerset village as part of a trail organised by the local flower show committee.  

Sixty-eight scarecrows have appeared around Cheddar, from a caveman to Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat via Alice Cooper and a bride-and-groom, plus six gardens to admire. 

A scarecrow bride-and-groom which are part of the trail in Cheddar.

A scarecrow bride-and-groom which are part of the trail in Cheddar. - Credit: Susan Bathe/Cheddar Flower Show

The first Flower and Scarecrow Trail organised by Cheddar Flower Show started on Saturday and runs for a fortnight until August 28. 

Chairman of the Cheddar Flower Show committee, Chris Sims, said: "There is quite a buzz in the village now that scarecrows have started to appear on the trail.

"It is a lovely way to celebrate summer and gardens this year, in place of our traditional indoor flower show. 

A scarecrow bride-and-groom which are part of the trail in Cheddar.

A scarecrow bride-and-groom which are part of the trail in Cheddar. - Credit: Susan Bathe/Cheddar Flower Show

You may also want to watch:

“It is an exciting event, new to Cheddar. We hope many local people and visitors enjoy finding the scarecrows and appreciate the garden displays." 

Trail maps are available at Cheddar Valley Press, Cheddar Library Lobby, Katie-Boo, Extra Mile Printing and W.C. Maunders Ltd, all in Cheddar. 

They are also accessible via the Cheddar Flower Show Facebook page, or email cheddar.flowershow@yahoo.com 

Most Read

  1. 1 Major recruitment drive launched in North Somerset
  2. 2 Fire breaks out at Weston flat
  3. 3 Flagship electric vehicle charging hub opens
  1. 4 North Somerset sees rise in drug-related deaths
  2. 5 PICTURES: Worle students enjoy prom night
  3. 6 5 dog-friendly hotels in Weston
  4. 7 Three schools in Cabot Learning Federation to host open events
  5. 8 'Stunning' film released to promote Weston
  6. 9 SURVERY: Hospitality heroes wanted
  7. 10 Garden waste collections suspended for rest of the week
Cheddar News
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Freemantle's homes for Smallway in Congresbury

North Somerset Council

Concerns 25 affordable homes will close gap between North Somerset villages

Stephen Sumner

person
light-brick exterior detached two-storey house with lawn spanning the back with trees in front and views over Weston

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Modern house in sought-after hillside location in Weston

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Students celebrating their GCSE results at Hans Price Academy.

Somerset GCSE results

North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Principal of Hans Price Academy...

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
The road will reopen on Friday.

'Major improvements' begin on Weston road

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus