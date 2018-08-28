Cheddar Gorge & Caves named Best Venue for History Learning

A Somerset attraction has been recognised for its educational offering at the School Travel Awards.

Cheddar Gorge & Caves, owned and operated by Longleat, was awarded the Best Venue for History Learning.

People were asked to vote for a venue or attraction which struck a chord with their historical learning and to acknowledge the best of the best.

Speaking after receiving the award, operations manager Leon Troake said: “It is brilliant for the team to be recognised for the hard work they put into bringing history to life at the gorge.

“It is recognised around the world for being the place where the oldest complete skeleton was found and has become the place for prehistoric learning.

“Awards such as this play an important role in communicating the quality of the experiences you get from a visit and we are extremely proud to have received it.”