Cheddar Gorge caves will reopen to visitors next month

From next month, Cheddar Gorge and Caves will re-welcome visitors after it closed for more than 18 months due to the pandemic.

Owners say air purifiers have been installed throughout the caves and a new lighting system will help to guide visitors through the underground systems.

On April 1, people will get a chance to explore Cheddar Gorge once again with educational providers too.

Both shops and the café will also be reopened as will Jacob’s Ladder and Museum of Prehistory.

A spokesperson said: "The lights are designed to naturally accentuate the caves spectacular geological formations as well as illuminate new areas which had not been visible previously.

"Sensors activated by visitor movement through the caves will also heighten the experience."

The gorge was formed more than half a million years ago during the many ice ages of the period as melting permafrost carved through the limestone.

The Cheddar Man, Britain’s oldest complete human skeleton, was found in Gough's Cave in 1903 and is dated to have lived more than 10,000 years ago.