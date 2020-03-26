Advanced search

Cheddar Gorge and Caves close due to virus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 March 2020

Cheddar Gorge and Caves was handed the Best Venue for History Learning award.

One of the most striking natural landmarks in Somerset has closed amid coronavirus uncertainty.

Cheddar Gorge & Caves confirmed its closure to visitors on Monday.

The news follows its announcement to close a number of attractions at the site on Friday, and has shut following advice on public health and social distancing measures enforced by government this week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tighter restrictions on people’s freedom of movement in a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the UK on Monday evening.

In Mr Johnson’s announcement, he asked people to ‘stay at home’ and recommended people only leave for essential work travel, one form of exercise a day and to make limited visits to shops.

Longleat, owners of Cheddar Gorge, have also closed access to Jacob’s Ladder and the Cliff-top Walk in the village.

Jacob’s Ladder will be shut from The Cliffs on the B3135 as well as Cliff-top walk, which starts in Cufic Lane.

Longleat cannot confirm how long the caves will be closed for, and will provide updates on its website.

