Somerset landmark features in Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips

Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips starts July 14 on ITV at 8pm.

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli feature in a new ITV show which features the beautiful scenery of Cheddar Gorge.

In a new six-part ITV series - Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips - the pair leave the dancefloor behind to drive the length and breadth of the county to enjoy the spectacular sights Britain has to offer.

Craig and Bruno will take on six scenic routes, from the twists and turns of Cheddar Gorge, the brooding mountain roads of the Scottish Highlands, the sparkling waters of the Lake District, the captivating Cornish coast, magnificent Yorkshire Dales and the dizzying heights of the mountains of Snowdonia.



Featuring breath-taking scenery, fascinating stories, incredible adventures led by local experts and a shared passion for good food and spontaneous dance moves, this is a trip that promises to be as much about the journey as the destination.

Speaking about his trip to Cheddar Gorge which features in the show, Craig said: “The guide books didn’t do the UK justice and we were so lucky with the weather and things. Even when we went to Cheddar Gorge and it was raining, it was still magnificent.

"We also couldn’t believe how compact everything in the country is. In Wales, we went from the beaches to the mountains in about 20 minutes.

"All these great places are on your doorstep."



Talking about what people can expect from the show, Craig added: “I would say people will see the real us. They will see our relationship and what we are like actually together and what we are like as real people, rather than just as judges.

"They will see what we are like in normal life as real people.

"Chief executives of companies, for instance, are very different at home than they are when they’re working.

"So for us, and the audience, it’s an insight into our real personalities. And they’ll see how we challenge ourselves, but also how we get on, or don’t get on.

“We’re like an old married couple in the car.

"We know each other so well and are such good mates that we can be vile to each other without hurting feelings. We don’t take offence."



Bruno added: "When it was suggested to Craig and I to do a TV show, I thought, brilliant, because we know the banter is there already, I know him, he knows me.

“If you’re going for three weeks on a voyage of discovery, it’s good to have somebody you can bounce off. Can you imagine doing that trip with a boring person?”

Craig added that people 'tend to forget' what is on their front doorstep, and people do not have to go abroad to experience the wilderness and beauty of travelling.



He said: “There are fascinating stories about the history of this country and then it’s visible, it’s there and you go to these places and there is a story attached to each.

“It’s in everybody’s back yard. That’s what you tend to forget. People forget that you don’t have to go to Italy, you don’t have to go to Spain, or Greece, to experience wilderness and to experience beauty.

"Especially during the pandemic, when we are limited travel-wise, just a car that is going to get you around is all you need.

"You can experience these amazing drives, I’ve done some of them before but never really taken in the drives themselves, and I think that’s the beauty of this programme, it’s about getting in the car and saying, okay, these are possibly the best drives in the UK.”



Episode two of Craig and Bruno’s Great British Road Trips, Yorkshire Dales, will air on July 21 on ITV at 8pm.

Each episode is half-an-hour long and episode one aired yesterday (Wednesday), which is now available to watch on catch-up on ITV Hub.