Cheddar Gorge gets ready to reopen

PUBLISHED: 21:00 24 July 2020

Cheddar Gorge and Caves

Cheddar Gorge & Caves will reopen to visitors next week.

People will be able explore Gough’s Cave, along with other attractions including Dreamhunters and the Museum of Prehistory in the area.

The tourist hotspot will welcome visitors back after being forced to close for four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily admission numbers are limited and visitors will be welcomed at a safe distance.

Some attractions will be operating a one-way system to ensure social-distancing and additional washing, as well as hand-sanitising, will be set-up.

All transactions are cashless and staff in key engagement areas will be wearing personal protective equipment and be behind protective screens.

Head of operations Simon Townsend said: “We are delighted to be able to start welcoming visitors back in a safe and controlled manner.

“We realise how important it is for everyone to be able to feel secure when they visit us, and we have introduced a series of extra precautionary measures to make the visit as fun and stress-free as possible.”

As well as the main attractions, both shops at the caves are open from today (Friday), and the on-site Costa Coffee Café will also be open to visitors.

However, people will be asked to put on a face mask when entering these areas, in-line with Government guidance.

The Government has made wearing face coverings compulsory from today (Friday).

The majority of attractions will reopen at Cheddar Gorge & Caves, but certain areas including Beyond the View, The Lookout Tower and Jacob’s Ladder will remain closed.

This also includes Rocksport activities and the Escape Room, which will also still be shut.

Gough’s Cave was excavated in the late 19th century and is widely considered to be one of the best show caves in the country.

Created more than half a million years ago by river water dissolving limestone rock, the resulting cathedral-like caverns are decorated with spectacular rock formations.

Cheddar Gorge and Caves will reopen to visitors on Monday from 10am-5pm.

For more information, visit www.cheddargorge.co.uk

