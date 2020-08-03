Motorcycle collision prompts witness appeal

Archant

A motorcyclist has been admitted to hospital after a single vehicle collision in Cheddar Gorge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man, aged in his 50s, came off his bike while travelling along the B3135 Plummers Lane on Friday at around 1.40pm.

He was taken to Southmead Hospital where he continues to receive treatment for injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has now launched an appeal for witnesses, and police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or who has dashcam footage of it.

Police also want to speak to the occupants of two cars which were overtaken by the bike prior to the collision, as well as the occupants of a camper-type van which was travelling in the opposite direction.

To help the police investigation, call 101 and give the call handler reference number 5220171479.