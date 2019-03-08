Advanced search

Gorge team celebrate wildlife with half-term event

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 June 2019

Visitors learning about birds of prey with Darren Jenkins from Avon Owls. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Archant

People were able to go wild for wildlife over the May half-term break last week.

Richard Tiley from Burnham and District Beekeepers showing visitors around the inside of a beehive. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRichard Tiley from Burnham and District Beekeepers showing visitors around the inside of a beehive. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Longleat, which owns and operates Cheddar Gorge & Caves, shone a spotlight on some of nature's most magnificent hunters, birds of prey.

Youngsters were able to meet peregrine falcons and owls.

As well as meeting the birds of prey, visitors had the opportunity to marvel at a live bee hive, with experts from the Burnham & District Beekeeping Society on hand to educate and inspire people about the important pollinators.

Avon Owls, from Banwell, brought some of their rescued birds to the event for people to hold and learn about.



There was something for everyone with guided walks, a twilight bat walk and craft activities for children.

