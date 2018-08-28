Advanced search

Wishing pool yields hundreds of pounds for Lions

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 December 2018

The Cheddar Vale Lions Club emptied the Wishing Pool in Cheddar Gorge. Picture: Cheddar Vale Lions Club

Cheddar Vale Lions Club

At the end of a busy summer, a Lions club has emptied its wishing pool.

Cheddar Vale Lions Club members took on the annual task of emptying the pool in Cheddar Gorge.

Members of the public have had the opportunity to ‘make a wish’ throughout the year knowing the money will be used for the Lions’ charitable work.

With the co-operation of Bristol Water, the coins were fished out of the pool and the surrounding waters in the bucket load.

They were washed and sorted and half of the money is given to Bristol Water in aid of its own charity, WaterAid.

The remaining money will be put towards other charities, groups and organisations.

This year, the total is thought to be between £400-500 with some money still being cleaned before it can be banked.

A grateful Lions spokesman said: “Thank you to those who made their wishes and we hope they come true.”

