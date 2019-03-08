Advanced search

Housing plans for tourist village refused

PUBLISHED: 20:00 30 March 2019

Archant

Plans to build 21 homes in a Somerset tourist village have been refused.

Cheddar Homes Ltd asked Sedgemoor District Council for outline planning permission to build at Steart Bushes, off Wedmore Road, in Cheddar.

The authority refused the application due to the lack of affordable housing proposed and parking problems.

In the refusal, the council said: “The development, by reason of the under-provision of parking spaces and the layout of the spaces relative to properties, would result in vehicles being parked on Wedmore Road.

“This would be to the detriment of highway safety on this heavy goods vehicles route.”

In its design and access statement, the developers said it saw an opportunity to improve the appearance of the road, which is an ‘important gateway’ to the village.

You can view the refused application at www.sedgemoor.gov.uk by application number 17/17/00069.

