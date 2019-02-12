Plans to build 134 homes branded ‘ridiculous’

People filled the hall at Fairlands Middle School. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne Lily Newton-Browne

Villagers have branded a housing development ‘ridiculous’ after hundreds of people turned out in force to oppose the plans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The current Bloor Homes entrance. Picture: Cheddar Parish Council The current Bloor Homes entrance. Picture: Cheddar Parish Council

People packed into Cheddar’s Fairlands Middle School’s hall to contest plans to build more than 100 homes, which were dubbed ‘a comedy of errors’ at a village meeting earlier this month.

Bloor Homes hopes to build 134 houses north of Holwell Lane, and submitted plans to Sedgemoor District Council in January.

The authority has received dozens of objections online, and more complaints were made at the meeting.

Concerns were raised about insufficient school places in Cheddar, and villagers argued the growth in population would heap additional pressure on doctors and dentists’ surgeries.

Cheddar Parish Council discussing the plans. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne Cheddar Parish Council discussing the plans. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

People also aired fears over the development’s impact on traffic on the A371, with the developer forecasting it will add 371 cars to Cheddar’s roads.

One resident said: “She said: “I think the majority of Cheddar people do not want the plan to go ahead.

“Bloor Homes doesn’t seem too keen on benefitting the community, they built traffic lights (on the A371 near to a separate 90-home development under construction by Bloor) which only benefits its residents.

“I just don’t think our schools can cope with the proposed plans, we need a new primary school and that should come from Bloor Homes first.

Holwell Lane in Cheddar. Picture: Cheddar Parish Council Holwell Lane in Cheddar. Picture: Cheddar Parish Council

“I hope every single person here complains about this, because we are going to make one hell of a racket.”

Other issues raised concerned an access road which would service the new development.

It was deemed an ‘unacceptable danger’ to dog walkers, cyclists and schoolchildren who use the public right of way by one person.

There were people in favour of the application, with one Bloor Homes’ resident saying it ‘gives people the chance to live in the village they grew up in.’

Cheddar Parish councillor Paul Fineran said: “I’m shocked this application has come forward, it is in breach of so many things. It’s almost a comedy of errors.”

The parish council unanimously voted to oppose the plans, in addition to the widespread opposition from villagers at the meeting.

To view the plans, log on to www.sedgemoor.gov.uk