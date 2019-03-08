Advanced search

Leisure centre expansion given green light by council

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 June 2019

The plans for Kings Fitness and Leisure. Picture: LED Architects Ltd

A fitness centre will be expanded in a bid to offer an activity space.

The Kings Of Wessex Academy has been given planning permission to expand the Kings Fitness and Leisure Centre in Cheddar.

The centre, in Station Road, will gain a new single-storey extension to the front of the building.

Chief operating officer of the Wessex Learning Trust, Keith Perry, feels the changes will provide extra facilities for users.

He said: "It will form a new purpose-built cardio studio, a multi-use activity space for exercise and wellbeing classes, a bespoke beauty therapy studio, offices and an enhanced reception area.

"The extension will allow the leisure centre to meet the increasing demand from its members for more facilities to provide an expanding range of fitness and leisure facilities for the community.

"The extension will be designed and built sympathetically with the existing building and local surrounding area."

