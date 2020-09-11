Somerset library launches new service

Cheddar Library. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A Somerset library is offering a new service after its recent reopening.

The order-and-collect service has been rolled out across Somerset libraries, including the facility in Cheddar.

People can now use an online request form to receive a selection of up to 10 publications, DVDs or talking books, which staff pick out for people based on the types of authors or genres which interest them.

Visitors are not yet able to browse the shelves and computers at libraries across the area.

Visits need to be pre-booked and are available for one-hour slots.

People can return items on loan to a library, but are encouraged not to make an unnecessary journey to do so.

Loans due back in lockdown were extended to the end of August, and overdue charges as a result of library closures have been waived.

The order-and collect request form is available at www.somersetlibraries.co.uk or call 03001 232224.