Advanced search

Somerset library launches new service

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 September 2020

Cheddar Library. Picture: Google Street View

Cheddar Library. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

A Somerset library is offering a new service after its recent reopening.

The order-and-collect service has been rolled out across Somerset libraries, including the facility in Cheddar.

People can now use an online request form to receive a selection of up to 10 publications, DVDs or talking books, which staff pick out for people based on the types of authors or genres which interest them.

Visitors are not yet able to browse the shelves and computers at libraries across the area.

Visits need to be pre-booked and are available for one-hour slots.

People can return items on loan to a library, but are encouraged not to make an unnecessary journey to do so.

Loans due back in lockdown were extended to the end of August, and overdue charges as a result of library closures have been waived.

The order-and collect request form is available at www.somersetlibraries.co.uk or call 03001 232224.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Weston school

Hans Price Academy building. Picture: Mark Atherton

Students self-isolating after coronavirus case at North Somerset school

A pupil from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bar closes after confirmed coronavirus case

Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: Google Street View

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

New school opens in Haywood Village

Students of Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: Cabot Learning Federation

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Staff member tests positive for coronavirus at Weston school

Hans Price Academy building. Picture: Mark Atherton

Students self-isolating after coronavirus case at North Somerset school

A pupil from Churchill Academy and Sixth Form has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bar closes after confirmed coronavirus case

Wedmore Playing Fields. Picture: Google Street View

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

New school opens in Haywood Village

Students of Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: Cabot Learning Federation

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Somerset library launches new service

Cheddar Library. Picture: Google Street View

‘Desperately needed’ mental health group for men launches in Weston

Ben Akers. Picture: Talk Club

Weston loan out youngsters Eastwood and Kempster to Willand Rovers

Bailey Kempser celebrates scoring the winner for Weston at Slimbridge. Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Weston look to end pre-season campaign with a flourish ahead of Hereford friendly

Weston manager Scott Bartlett during their pre-season friendly with Yeovil Town. Picture: Will.T.Photography

British Airways staff lobby MP over ‘brutal fire and rehire’

British Airways staff held a protest at the Grand Pier. Picture: Nick Page Hayman