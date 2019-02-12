Sock puppets made during spring craft session

A craft event was held at Cheddar Library. sub

A arts session saw visitors make dragon and puppy crafts out of socks.

Googly eyes and pipe cleaner decorations were in abundance for youngsters to create their sock puppets at a spring craft family session held at Cheddar Library, in Union Street.

Eleven children designed and made the creatures as well as a 3D paper garden to play with them in.

They also created tangram picture cards and coloured in a spring scene during the event on Friday.

Many of the children brought their own socks for the puppets.

The session was organised by the craft and sewing group who meet at the library on the first and third Friday afternoon of every month.