Lions empty Wishing Pool

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM November 7, 2020    Updated: 7:42 PM November 11, 2020
Members of Cheddar Lions and Bristol Water emptied the Wishing Pool. Picture: Cheddar Lions

At the end of an unusual year, Cheddar Vale Lions Club members took on the annual task of emptying the Wishing Pool in Cheddar Gorge.

With the support of Bristol Water, the pool was drained as club members fished coins out of the muddy bottom of the pool and the surrounding area.

Due to coronavirus, only two Lions at a time were allowed to hand up the coins in bucket loads while at the top, other members washed out the mud and sieved the coins. The coins now have to be rewashed and sorted by the Lions before they can be banked.

Over previous years, the amount has averaged £400, but due to not having so many visitors to the Gorge this year, it will be lower.

Half the money goes to Bristol Water in aid of its charity, Water Aid, and the remainder is used by Cheddar Lions to aid its charitable work. Members of the public have the opportunity of making a wish throughout the year knowing that the money will be used to support the community.

