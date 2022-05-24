News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Cheddar Lions praise 'successful' first country music festival

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 5:45 AM May 24, 2022
Cheddar Vale Lions Team at the clubs first country music and campout festival at Petruth Paddocks, Cheddar.

Cheddar Vale Lions Team at the clubs first country music and campout festival at Petruth Paddocks, Cheddar. - Credit: Cheddar Lions

Cheddar Vale Lions have praised a 'very successful' first-ever country music festival on the weekend.

The event held at Petruth Paddocks, Cheddar, saw country and western folk songs, dancing and camping on the weekend (May 20).

The festival is now also recognised on the circuit of country music events across the country.

A spokesperson for the Lions said: "The weekend kicked-off with campers arriving on Friday afternoon. Music went on until 6pm on both Saturday and Sunday where artists like Daniel Beard, Ed Cox and Souls 'n' Stone, Paul Weston, Trey Jackson and Dusty Road performed.

"Feedback has been extremely positive and everyone was delighted with site location, facilities and friendly atmosphere. 

"The Club expresses its gratitude to owner Jules for welcoming our visitors to Petruth Paddocks and to Gregorys’ Transport for providing the stage.

"We expect next year to be even bigger - dates to be announced soon."

