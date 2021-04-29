Cheddar Lions donate laptops to Weston General Hospital

Published: 10:30 AM April 29, 2021

Cheddar Lions President Keith with Lions Lyn and Sylvia presenting the devices to Maria at Weston General's car park. - Credit: Cheddar Vale Lions Club

Volunteers at Cheddar Vale Lions Club have donated laptops to patients at Weston General Hospital so they can talk to their families at home.

The hospital will also use the devices with dementia patients for when volunteers show them pictures on-screen of their memories.

As part of Cheddar Lions' laptop appeal, members have distributed 87 laptops/iPads to families and people in the local community, but they had 14 devices left to give to worthwhile causes.

Cheddar Lions President Keith with Lions Lyn and Sylvia presenting the devices to Maria at Weston General's car park. - Credit: Cheddar Vale Lions Club

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust ‘jumped at the offer’ and on April 12, the devices were delivered to Maria, head of volunteers at Weston General.

Cheddar Lions is still taking in devices if people have any to donate. Public relations officer and trustee, Sylvia Cook, said the club still has schools and families waiting for laptops and members are also contacting other local hospitals to see if trusts need any small devices.

You may also want to watch:

To donate a device as part of the appeal, log on to www.cheddarvalelions.org.uk/