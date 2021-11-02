Lions group to host Tree Of Light service

Cheddar Vale Lions Club is intending to hold its annual Tree Of Light this Christmas.

The service gives members of the community the chance to sponsor a light in aid of a loved one.

This Lions club project is of benefit to the community, with all proceeds used to support other groups and organisations within the Cheddar Valley area.

A wooden tree will be hung with stars depicting the names of all the loved ones to be dedicated during a short service at the Bath Arms on December 15.

If it is not possible to hold a public service, the dedication will be live streamed and available online via Facebook.

All the light sponsors receive a memory card bearing the names of their loved ones. These will be distributed as the applications come in.

Light donations can be made via its website www.cheddarvalelions.org.uk or by requesting a form by emailing information@cheddarvalelions.org.uk