Lions group to host Tree Of Light service
- Credit: Archant
Cheddar Vale Lions Club is intending to hold its annual Tree Of Light this Christmas.
The service gives members of the community the chance to sponsor a light in aid of a loved one.
This Lions club project is of benefit to the community, with all proceeds used to support other groups and organisations within the Cheddar Valley area.
A wooden tree will be hung with stars depicting the names of all the loved ones to be dedicated during a short service at the Bath Arms on December 15.
If it is not possible to hold a public service, the dedication will be live streamed and available online via Facebook.
All the light sponsors receive a memory card bearing the names of their loved ones. These will be distributed as the applications come in.
Light donations can be made via its website www.cheddarvalelions.org.uk or by requesting a form by emailing information@cheddarvalelions.org.uk
