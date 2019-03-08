Advanced search

Sequence dancers celebrate 50th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 July 2019

Mike and Vera Bancroft, with some of the memorabilia from 50 years of the Cheddar Old Tyme and Modern Sequence Dance Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mike and Vera Bancroft, with some of the memorabilia from 50 years of the Cheddar Old Tyme and Modern Sequence Dance Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A sequence dance group has celebrated its 50th birthday in style with a party.

Mike and Vera Bancroft leading the dancing at the Cheddar Old Tyme and Modern Sequence Dance Club 50th anniversary Ball. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMike and Vera Bancroft leading the dancing at the Cheddar Old Tyme and Modern Sequence Dance Club 50th anniversary Ball. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Members of the Cheddar Old Tyme and Modern Sequence Dance Club cut the cake and slipped on their dancing shoes for a night to remember.

More than 80 people donned their best frocks and suits to whisk their way around the hall at a party this month.

Mike and Vera Bancroft founded the group in 1969 and have enjoyed seeing the club grow in numbers ever since.

Vera said: "It was a good evening and everyone enjoyed themselves thoroughly.

The cake at the Cheddar Old Tyme and Modern Sequence Dance Club 50th anniversary Ball. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe cake at the Cheddar Old Tyme and Modern Sequence Dance Club 50th anniversary Ball. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"My husband and I started the group in 1969 at Kings Of Wessex Academy.

"We got the club going and we are still doing it today and we act as dancers and teachers."

The event saw people ballroom step around the hall in a 16-bar sequence.

Mike and Vera Bancroft with committee members cutting the cake at the Cheddar Old Tyme and Modern Sequence Dance Club 50th anniversary Ball. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMike and Vera Bancroft with committee members cutting the cake at the Cheddar Old Tyme and Modern Sequence Dance Club 50th anniversary Ball. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mike and Vera Bancroft, with some of the memorabilia from 50 years of the Cheddar Old Tyme and Modern Sequence Dance Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMike and Vera Bancroft, with some of the memorabilia from 50 years of the Cheddar Old Tyme and Modern Sequence Dance Club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

