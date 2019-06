PICTURES: Kings Of Wessex prom

Kings of Wessex School prom. Picture: Jeremy Long. (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Pupils let their hair down this week after months of revision by dancing the night away.

Kings Of Wessex Academy, in Cheddar, held its prom evening on Tuesday at Rookery Manor, in Edingworth.

Year 11 students arrived in various modes of transport, including limousines, tractors, motorbikes and a horse-drawn carriage.

Headteacher Gavin Ball said: "A special thanks goes to the year 11 tutor team and staff for organising such a spectacular occasion.

"This is always a raved about event and the students went all out and dressed to the nines for this special, black-tie occasion.

"This was an event enjoyed by all. Students and staff alike celebrated side by side and shared a poignant end and a final celebration of the time they have spent together at the academy."

Kings of Wessex, alongside Hugh Sexey Middle School in Blackford, make up the upper schools in the Wessex Learning Trust.

