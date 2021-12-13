Kings of Wessex students fundraise for the foodbank

Students held a stall to help donate for the foodbank. - Credit: Kings of Wessex Academy

A school in Cheddar has helped to raise money for charity with a 'fantastic' festive market.

Students at the Kings of Wessex Academy sold their homemade festive sweets and treats, and donated a range of food items which helped to raise £200 for the foodbank in Cheddar.

Pupils on the business diploma course wanted to fundraise for the charity so they could help those in the area who struggle with food poverty this Christmas.

A spokesperson for the school said: "The stall was a great success and the feedback from those who supported them was really positive.

"The night was a fantastic team effort."

The Trussell Trust reported a record 2.5 million food parcels were delivered to people in need this year, a 33 per cent increase on 2020. Almost one million of the parcels went to children.

Has your school organised a charity fundraiser? Email pictures at newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk.











