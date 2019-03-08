Memory of Cheddar teen to live on with painting

Johdi Russell's family donation the picture to Kings Of Wessex Academy. Picture: Jude Owens Jude Owens

A Cheddar teenager’s memory will forever live on at her old school after her family marked Epilepsy Purple Day.

Tanya Russell and her family donated a one-of-a-kind painting to the Kings of Wessex Academy to hang on its wall in memory of 17-year-old Johdi Russell, who died in 2017 from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

The picture depicts the family’s dog, Pepper, looking up to a sky of butterflies, which are fondly associated with Johdi.

The words ‘if there were no change, there would be no butterflies’ is also transcribed in the artwork.

The painting was done by local artist Kaye Parmenter for the academy’s sixth form common room.

To coincide with the donation, students marked Purple Day by donning the colour and raising money for SUDEP Action.

SUDEP is the same charity Tanya has been heavily fundraising for through her annual Purple Ball since Johdi’s death.