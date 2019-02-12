Advanced search

Talented teen releases heartfelt single

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 February 2019

Drew Kenhoe performing with her band.

Drew Kenhoe performing with her band.

A talented year 10 pupil has shown her love for music by putting her heartfelt words into song and releasing a single.

Kings Of Wessex Academy student Drew Kehow has dropped her latest single, titled New Beginnings.

The track makes up part of her Movement album and the song details her move to Kings, in Cheddar.

Drew attends a regular Saturday music school and has been working with local recording studio, Actiontrack, to create an album.

The youngster – who is influenced by the like of Jess Glynne – hosted a concert with her band, Stranded In The Subway, for parents and teachers at the end of last term where she sung a number of her original songs for the audience.

Head of Avalon House, Arabella Beacham, praised Drew for her determination and commended her for her commitment to her chosen passion in which she is clearly very talented.

