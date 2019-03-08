Gallery

Big surprise for children with teddy bear's picnic

Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Children were in for a big surprise at a teddy bear's picnic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Boogie Beat Music and Movement welcomed more than 40 youngsters and their families to the afternoon event on June 10 at St Andrew's Church in Cheddar.

The event was one of many taking place around the country to raise money for Radio Lollipop - a children's hospital radio station who support and cheer up young patients and their families during their hospital stay.

Boogie Beat founders Nicky Attwood and Lisa Langford launched the nationwide event in the hope of raising £1,000, which they have already surpassed.

Nicky said: "It was a brilliant event and we are blown away to have hit our target already."

Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children enjoyed a cup of tea with their teddies and took part in a mini raffle.

The grand raffle is set to be drawn on July 3.

It is £1 a strip and tickets can be bought from Woodbury Insurance in Bath Street.

Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON