Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Big surprise for children with teddy bear's picnic

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 June 2019

Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Children were in for a big surprise at a teddy bear's picnic.

Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTeddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Boogie Beat Music and Movement welcomed more than 40 youngsters and their families to the afternoon event on June 10 at St Andrew's Church in Cheddar.

The event was one of many taking place around the country to raise money for Radio Lollipop - a children's hospital radio station who support and cheer up young patients and their families during their hospital stay.

Boogie Beat founders Nicky Attwood and Lisa Langford launched the nationwide event in the hope of raising £1,000, which they have already surpassed.

Nicky said: "It was a brilliant event and we are blown away to have hit our target already."

Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTeddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children enjoyed a cup of tea with their teddies and took part in a mini raffle.

The grand raffle is set to be drawn on July 3.

It is £1 a strip and tickets can be bought from Woodbury Insurance in Bath Street.

Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTeddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTeddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Customers hit by stones and splashed by water due to town centre pot hole

George Lati and Jules assistant manager of the Break charity shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Thunderstorms could hit Weston on air festival weekend

Wet and windy conditions are expected. Picture: Grant Cameron

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Customers hit by stones and splashed by water due to town centre pot hole

George Lati and Jules assistant manager of the Break charity shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Thunderstorms could hit Weston on air festival weekend

Wet and windy conditions are expected. Picture: Grant Cameron

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Big surprise for children with teddy bear’s picnic

Teddy bear's picnic run by Boogie Beat Music and Movement HQ at St Andrew's Church Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Storm warning for Monday as Sunday’s forecast improves

Worle High Street was flooded in a storm on June 7. Picture: Timmay Curtis

Exclusive interview with Weston-super-Mare manager Scott Bartlett

Scott Bartlett. Picture: Will.T.Photography

WIN: Tickets to an evening with Jimmy Tarbuck at Weston’s Playhouse

Jimmy Tarbuck. Photo: TMS Media

VIDEO: Sun shines on first day of Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend

RAF Chinook at Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists