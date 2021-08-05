Duck race returns by popular demand

Published: 2:41 PM August 5, 2021

A well-loved duck race will return to a Somerset village this summer.

Cheddar Vale Lions Club Duck Race is returning to Cheddar Gorge by popular demand, and will be held on August Bank Holiday Monday.

The duck race has not been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this year the event is raising money for Children's Hospice South West and Lions Charity Fund.

Annually, crowds gather to witness more than 750 rubber ducks being thrown into the Cheddar Yeo River, to see which one will reach the finish line first. The race helps support charitable organisations Cheddar Lions assists throughout the year, and the club wants to say 'a huge thank you' to everyone who has supported the event over the past years.

Cheddar Lions Duck Race will be held on August 30 in Cheddar Gorge at 2pm.

The winner of the race will win £100, and tickets are now on sale through the Cheddar Lions' website, in-person from Wyvern Coffee Co at Unit 6 Queen Row, in The Cliffs, Cheddar.

For more information about the duck race, email information@cheddarvalelions.org.uk