Lions take senior citizens out for shopping afternoon

Cheddar Vale Lions Club hosted a senior citizen shopping event. sub

A Lions club took 84 senior citizens for a shopping afternoon in the lead up to Christmas.

The Cheddar Vale Lions Club took the local residents to the Cheddar Garden Centre to enjoy a sherry, mince pie and a spot of shopping last month.

The annual event has grown over the past few years with transport being provided by the club’s members.

Shopping bags and trolleys were at the ready and the group were soon scouring through the Christmas displays and other goodies available to cross some things off the Christmas list before a light snack was served in the café.

A Lions spokesman said: “This is one of the most rewarding events in the Lions’ calendar. which members enjoy.

“Chatting and laughing with the participants makes it all worthwhile plus the attendees always express their appreciation by all the kind comments and smiles the club members receive.”